Letter: Re: the Feb. 19. article “Local Opinion: New legislation combats anti-Semitism in Arizona”

I find it difficult to understand how the rise of anti-Semitism and recent surge of anti-Jewish violence gets equated with the need to stifle discussion about human rights violations in Israel as a means to end this violence. Anti-semitism is a real problem in the United States, and has been inflamed and turned increasingly violent and deadly since the election of Donald Trump and his vitriolic, "there are good people on both sides" language. The recent surge is often tied to his exact words. Yet this becomes the rationale to attack the right of all people who may be concerned about the human rights of the Palestinian people. As a Democrat I am surprised that Rep. Alma Hernandez would align herself so closely with President Trump's logic on this issue. Criticisms of a country's policies is not equivalent to criticizing a religion.
Ellen Punyon
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.