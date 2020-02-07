Letter: Re: the Feb. 5. article “Local Opinion: Tucson hospitals need Patient Family Advisory Councils”

I think your writer needs to get the facts straight. Tucson has a hospital with a full Patient
Family Advisory Council. St. Joseph's Hospital has one such group. We have department heads come and speak to us about issues of concern in the hospital and to seek our input. We have volunteer members who visit patients with the goal of listening to concerns and discuss how their stay could be improved. We have members who visit areas in the hospital always on the look out for potential improvements to bring to the council. We each have our areas of expertise and share the same with each other as well as with the patients and families we speak with. We have a committed administration who values our opinions and assistance. As a former patient and retired RN who worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 16 years, I feel my input is valuable from both sides of the aisle.
My congratulations and thanks for St. Joseph's Hospital continuing support.
Joyce Harrison
East side
