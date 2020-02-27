Letter: Re: the Feb. 23. article “Marilyn Heins: Getting ready for the big move”
Re: the Feb. 23 article "All the hard decisions you must make during a big move."

My move is not quite so extreme, though it feels extreme to me. I’m in my 70’s and selling my condo in Arizona and moving to my home in the Northwest. My husband and I enjoyed our home in Arizona for 10 yrs and after he passed, I've been coming down for 4 years. Singlehood has had its challenges, I knew I needed to simplify.

It’s not easy but as I have progressed in the selling of items, donating many things to worthy organizations, I have felt a gradual change in my attitude, a certain freedom and good feeling knowing someone else may now enjoy the many things I have enjoyed over the years. I have only kept things that made me smile. Feels good, feels lighter, it’s a process.

Sharilee Payne

Northeast side

