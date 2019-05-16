I recently accompanied my cousin to the Northwest Medical Center on Tangerine to have a stent put in for clogged arteries. After recovery, she was taken to a room and brought dinner. In the Styrofoam container was a non-whole wheat tortilla complete with processed turkey, processed cheese and ranch dressing. The very foods that helped her find her way to a potential heart attack. The hospital is not doing their research - at least not the diet research which is not funded by big pharma, the meat or dairy industries. William C. Roberts, the editor in chief of the American Journal of Cardiology, wrote the only critical risk factor for atherosclerotic plaque buildup is cholesterol. This cholesterol is found in processed foods and naturally from meat and dairy.
Are they trying to keep us sick to fund their hospitals? Northwest Medical Center needs to start serving plant based healthy food choices, at least for those people who want to actually prevent another heart attack, cancer and other totally avoidable diseases.
Susan Weber
Northwest side
