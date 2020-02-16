Letter: Re: the Feb. 6. article “Senate bill would allow some Arizonans to shoot off aerial fireworks”

Every year on the 4th of July and New Year's Eve, my neighborhood sounds like a war zone because of the use of fireworks by private individuals.
The sad aftermath of this activity includes the traumatization of veterans with PTSD, terrified dogs running away from home, and a collective sigh of relief that no wildfires were started.
State Sen. David Gowan has sponsored SB 1667 in the Arizona Senate that would allow the setting off of aerial fireworks (currently illegal) by anyone in Maricopa and Pima Counties.
Aerial fireworks are designed to explode loudly in the air and send sparks onto the ground.
Sen. Gowan, who by the way, represents Cochise County, and who also sells fireworks, and the lobbyists from the TNT Fireworks company will be the only ones to gain from this legislation.
Please contact your Arizona State Legislators and tell them to vote No on SB 1667.
Deb Thompson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.