Letter: Re: the Feb. 2. article “Star's Publisher, Editor: Here's how to find late sports scores in the Arizona Daily Star”
Re: the Feb. 2 article "Here's how to find late sports scores in the Star."

I cannot agree with Mr. D'Orlando or Jill Jorden Spitz's solution on how to get the late scores. Most people don't have a laptop or smartphone to look this up on. The first thing a look at when I get the paper is the sports section. How Dis-Appointing they we don't get complete West Coast scores like we used to. I for am willing to give up 2 hours later delivery for this.

Paul Andruczk

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

