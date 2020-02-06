Letter: Re: the Feb. 2. article “Star's Publisher, Editor: Here's how to find late sports scores in the Arizona Daily Star”

Re: the Feb. 2 article "Here's how to find late sports scores in the Star."
I cannot agree with Mr. D'Orlando or Jill Jorden Spitz's solution on how to get the late scores. Most people don't have a laptop or smartphone to look this up on. The first thing a look at when I get the paper is the sports section. How Dis-Appointing they we don't get complete West Coast scores like we used to. I for am willing to give up 2 hours later delivery for this.
Paul Andruczk
East side
