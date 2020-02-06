Letter: Re: the Feb. 3 editorial ‘A guide to 2020 candidate OpEd submissions’ and Re: ‘Feb 3 possible responses to loss of Stonegarden’
Letter: Re: the Feb. 3 editorial ‘A guide to 2020 candidate OpEd submissions’ and Re: ‘Feb 3 possible responses to loss of Stonegarden’

The Star's Opinion editor provides us with helpful hints on how to have our voices heard in print above the din in this election season, hoping to limit the amount of campaign-style attack or promo pieces arriving in her inbox. Good luck with that.

I offer additional insight and caution in your letter writing. This editor will also alter your letter to reflect her political bias, putting her words in your mouth. Never use the term illegal when referring to those entering the US without permission , she will change it to undocumented. Never call the Pima County Board of Supervisors stupid. She will delete that word. This adjective is exclusively reserved for reference to Donald J Trump.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

