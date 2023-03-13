It saddens me to see such an eminently qualified candidate to head the Arizona Department of Health Services as Dr. Theresa Cullen being made a political pawn in this perennial contest of partisanship, receiving the Fauci condemnation treatment for promoting responsible public health policy.

Senator Jake Hoffman, by brazenly laying blame for every unforeseeable negative outcome of the pandemic at the feet of Dr. Cullen discloses his appalling scientific ignorance and an alarming deficiency in logic for someone in his position.

Holding an office demanding such conspicuous responsibility ought to promote a more willing deference to time-honored epidemiological principles proven to yield the desired goal of containment, rather than pandering to constituents by defending so-called civil liberties amounting to little more than downplaying sensible public health policies in favor of personal convenience.

Dr. Cullen’s decisions are well-founded in sound science as opposed to the misappropriations inspiring Hoffman’s assault. It’s a travesty to deny someone with her proven qualifications out of mere partisan political spite.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown