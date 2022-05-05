Letter: re; The Invisible Hand of Steve Twist

The April 24th story about how Steve Twist has manipulated the criminal justice system in Arizona for 40 years was heartbreaking.

Research has shown how ineffective it is to incarcerate non-violent offenders for years and years. Most non-violent offenders in prison in Arizona are there as a direct or indirect result of some variety of drug offense. They do not belong in the criminal justice system, but in treatment.

Think of the collateral benefits of keeping people out of prison: less money spent on prisons, which are many times more expensive than treatment; fewer families on government aid due to their breadwinner being locked up; less crime because addicts get help and don't have to steal to feed their habit; less trauma for children whose parent is in prison; fewer people with felonies, making it hard to find work.

Locking up non-violent offenders is not good for the individual, the family or society as a whole. There are groups who seek to change the system. Join one.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

