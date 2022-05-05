 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: re; The Invisible Hand of Steve Twist

  • Comments

The April 24th story about how Steve Twist has manipulated the criminal justice system in Arizona for 40 years was heartbreaking.

Research has shown how ineffective it is to incarcerate non-violent offenders for years and years. Most non-violent offenders in prison in Arizona are there as a direct or indirect result of some variety of drug offense. They do not belong in the criminal justice system, but in treatment.

Think of the collateral benefits of keeping people out of prison: less money spent on prisons, which are many times more expensive than treatment; fewer families on government aid due to their breadwinner being locked up; less crime because addicts get help and don't have to steal to feed their habit; less trauma for children whose parent is in prison; fewer people with felonies, making it hard to find work.

Locking up non-violent offenders is not good for the individual, the family or society as a whole. There are groups who seek to change the system. Join one.

People are also reading…

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Karen Taylor Robson

Ms Robson has never had a government job, especially an Arizona government job. This is obvious from her campaign advertising in which she pro…

Letter: The Part of No

I am beyond frustrated with our Republican-led legislature. Governor Ducey likes to brag about his 5.8-billion-dollar slush fund, as if that’s…

Letter: We Can't Let Hate Win

Targeting marginalized groups scores easy political points. Our Republican legislators will continue to act despicably until it no longer work…

Letter: Transgender Legislation

I was in grade school in the late 1950s when being left handed was considered to be abnormal. If a child picked up a pencil with their left ha…

Letter: Do us no harm

At best we expect our elected representatives to protect our rights and improve our lives. At the very least we expect them to do us no harm. …

Letter: Library access / HB 2439

The only thing this bill will do is reduce the number of librarians in schools. As a retired school librarian for 17 years; I never had parent…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News