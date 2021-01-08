Letter: Re: the Jan. 1. article “Arizona starts 2021 with over 10K virus cases, 151 deaths”

Based on CDC guidelines about 19,000 people can vaccinated in 10 days with a 4-person clinic administering 120 vaccinations per hour at a minimum of 16 hours per day. So, with just one clinic we can vaccinate everyone in Tucson in 287 days! With 10 Vaccination stations we could give initial vaccinations in about 30 days. We should be looking at TCC, Kino Stadium, Hi-Corbett, Arizona Football Stadium and selected high school football stadiums around Tucson to set up two stations at the larger venues and one station at the smaller ones. Places with plenty of parking where people can sit down to wait 15 minutes after the inoculation for any possible reaction. I am concerned a coordinated plan for our community is not in place. We must focus on being proactive in getting ready for the roll-out of the vaccine. A “drug store” operation is insufficient. We need the National Guard to run this operation with a collaborative effort to get this all set up!
Richard Harper
Northeast side
