Letter: Re: the Jan. 1. article “Fitz's Opinion: An Old Pueblo pilgrimage for a new day in a new year”
I'm a snowbird with severe chronic pain who lives in Tucson half the year. I went to "Dr. Reeferalz" to get certified to use medical marijuana. I presented them with my US Passport card as ID and was told it needed to be a Passport *booklet*. The workaround: go to the AZ DMV and get an AZ Photo ID card. When I arrived at the DMV carrying multiple forms of ID, I was chagrined to learn the *only* ID they required was my US Passport card! So I paid $25 and returned to Dr. Reeferalz where my certification was processed. It strikes me that the AZ bureaucrats at the Department of Health and Social Services might want to get on the same page as the Division of Motor Vehicles!!

Elsa Althen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

