Letter: Re: the Jan. 1. article “Letters to the Editor: Jan. 1”

No one action will resolve our water shortage issues.

The desalination project to supply Mexico, credit AZ with equal Mexico CAP allocation might work, but too costly, waste of taxpayer money to build vulnerable pipeline/pump back to AZ.

Why aren’t ACC, AZDWR and LOCAL governments, COT, County, working to reduce potable water usage by electric utilities that evaporate ¾ gallon of water per kilowatt-hour, literally BILLIONS/year? And reduce emissions that increase temperatures, electricity usage and reduce local rainfall.

TEP withdraws water from local aquifer recharged by Tucson Water ratepayers yet pay nothing to Tucson Water. Why not accelerate TEP planned reduction of fossil fueled generation by 2035 to 2025?

Solar PV SAT plus 4-hour Storage have been established by other utilities for less than 4c/kWh.

Makes no sense to keep burning our precious water, generating emissions and paying higher rates for another decade. Would also create higher wage jobs, economic development.

Irresponsible, negligent.

Terry Finefrock, CPIM

Foothills