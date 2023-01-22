Letter: Re: the Jan. 16. article “Arizona lawmaker seeks to outlaw mail voting and make other election changes”

I believe Rep. Liz Harris, R-Chandler is out of her league.

WTF is with republicans that they can't figure out that they lost a fair election. Now they want to make it more difficult for people to vote by eliminating vote by mail and hand counting despite they have NO Evidence of fraud. Its just that they can't win an election without getting in the way of the people to vote.

The whole party local and national are truly delusional but she is not the worst.

Now the congress allows guns into the chamber and while you can pack a gun you can also smoke cigarettes. Someone is going to get killed or die of cancer.

Missouri's legislature forbids women to show their arms.

This is insanity.

Perhaps they should consider doing their jobs and making the lives of the people a bit easier and more productive instead of more difficult.

Enough of the grievance politics already. Want to win? Do something productive or get out of the way.

Walter Franklin

Foothills