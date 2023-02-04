Mr. Holm's take on taxes left out half the story and gave the impression taxes are a bad thing. Taxes don't "punish" as Mr. Holm stated, they pay for goods that benefit everyone, including Mr. Holm. Public goods That none of us want to live without, such as police and fire protection, roads and schools. In this week's Economist there was an article on how Latin American mayors are transforming former slums into prosperous suburbs by the effective use of taxes. Keep in mind the countries that are at the very top of the "Happiest Countries" list are all high tax countries.