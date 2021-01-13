 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 2. article “Arizona fans’ vitriol over hiring of Jedd Fisch stems from process, perception, expectations”
I like all UArizona fans, still don't know why they have gone to this, cannot figure out why they hired the coach, but I do have one question for the fans what, that is what tradition are we talking about? The football team has always been garbage. Maybe one season during the Rodriguez tenure and then during the average years of Tomey? The UArizona has really never been more than a stop for coaches. You may not like it but it is what it is.

Jose Riendier

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

