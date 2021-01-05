 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 2. article “Arizona fans’ vitriol over hiring of Jedd Fisch stems from process, perception, expectations”
Re: the Dec. 3 article 'Fans' outrage over Fisch's hiring stems from process."

It's time for Arizona alumni and fans to stop complaining and join in full support for Jedd Fisch. It's such a pleasure to have a head football coach who actually wants to be in Tucson! Jedd is very appreciative of his opportunity and wants to prove himself. The fact that he has never been a head coach is a positive and not a negative. Remember that Adia Barnes did not have any "head coach" experience and resurrected the horrendous women's basketball program . The coaching staff that Jedd is putting together is quite impressive. The excitement and enthusiasm Jedd displays is awesome and a welcomed change for a football program that hasn't experienced that sense of exuberance for many years. Fans and supporters of Arizona football should be grateful !!! Stop the complaints about who and why Arizona hired Jedd Fisch and throw full support behind him. We have a great football coach and the program is running onward and upward!!!!

Steven Corben

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

