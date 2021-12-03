 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Jan. 2. article “Tucson's yearly heat record 'crushed' in trend that could be repeated”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Jan. 2. article “Tucson's yearly heat record 'crushed' in trend that could be repeated”

  • Comments

It was difficult reading the response concerning speeding bicyclists and others using the loop. Gee wouldn't it be grand if everyone had brains and thought about everyone around instead of only caring about themselves. I live on a street with signs saying 35mph but is it heeded by drivers. Yeah right. So they want to put speed signs on the Loop to slow down the bicyclists who think it is their personal race track. Maybe they should put speed bumps every 50 yards or so, or maybe traffic circles. Wouldn't it just be nice if people would use their brains again and do the right thing. Oh that's it. It is my RIGHT to do whatever, whenever and however it pleases me and screw everyone else. The new American way I think.

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News