Letter: Re: the Jan. 2. article “Tucson's yearly heat record 'crushed' in trend that could be repeated”

It was difficult reading the response concerning speeding bicyclists and others using the loop. Gee wouldn't it be grand if everyone had brains and thought about everyone around instead of only caring about themselves. I live on a street with signs saying 35mph but is it heeded by drivers. Yeah right. So they want to put speed signs on the Loop to slow down the bicyclists who think it is their personal race track. Maybe they should put speed bumps every 50 yards or so, or maybe traffic circles. Wouldn't it just be nice if people would use their brains again and do the right thing. Oh that's it. It is my RIGHT to do whatever, whenever and however it pleases me and screw everyone else. The new American way I think.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.