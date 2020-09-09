Letter: Re: the Jan. 20. article “Drought plan fight between Arizona farms and cities escalates”

We don’t want to think about it. The things we’re told to do about it are inconvenient or don’t make sense for our lives. And it’s hard to see how what we can do as individuals will make any difference.
But climate change is real and the people who’ve studied it (except those who paid to say differently) agree it’s our garbage, our exhaust, and our power and resources consumption that drive the change.
It’s going to get hotter and drier here, as the Sept. 6 article in the Star explained. And worse will happen, like the fires in dry lands, the drowning low lands, epidemics, and famine.
We might not know what we can do, but let’s admit what’s happening so we can work together for a livable world for our grandchildren. Please support the Mayor’s Declaration of Climate Emergency.
Daniel Sweet
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
