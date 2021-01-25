Letter: Re: the Jan. 20. article “Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott to step down at the end of June”

It's a great day for the Pac-12 when Larry Scott leaves office. His arrogance will not be missed and his palace in San Francisco can be replaced with a more moderate and largely less expensive headquarters. Thanks to his thinking he was smarter than the execs at ATT, after they bought Directv, he cost those customers the chance to get the Pac-12 network on its programming, costing the Pac-12 a lot of money. Don't think he'll be missed.
Jim Galligan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.