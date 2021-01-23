Letter: Re: the Jan. 21. article “Tucson food trucks navigate the rocky road of COVID-19 pandemic cuisine”

We wish to express our gratitude to Gerald Gay of the Arizona Daily Star for highlighting local Tucson business, specifically Food Truck operators like ourselves. The food service is an interesting industry with lots of changes and adjustments needed during this difficult time. We have learned a lot and are pleased that we can offer healthy, delicious, immune boosting food to the public while inspiring others through what we do and through your quality article.
Elizabeth Smith
Southeast side
