 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the Jan. 21. article “Tucson food trucks navigate the rocky road of COVID-19 pandemic cuisine”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the Jan. 21. article “Tucson food trucks navigate the rocky road of COVID-19 pandemic cuisine”

We wish to express our gratitude to Gerald Gay of the Arizona Daily Star for highlighting local Tucson business, specifically Food Truck operators like ourselves. The food service is an interesting industry with lots of changes and adjustments needed during this difficult time. We have learned a lot and are pleased that we can offer healthy, delicious, immune boosting food to the public while inspiring others through what we do and through your quality article.

Elizabeth Smith

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News