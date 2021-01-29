 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 22. article “Arizona, 15th state with legal pot, sees recreational sales”
Letter: Re: the Jan. 22. article “Arizona, 15th state with legal pot, sees recreational sales”

The use of Marijuana in Arizona for " Medical Purposes"/Recreational Use is a Money Making Scam (2020 sales of $770 million-$910 million) by the Marijuana Drug Industry in Arizona; supported by Arizona "Pot Heads"!!

Marijuana for Medical Conditions must be supported by Scientific evidence, Clinical Trials, and regulated by the FDA; Prescription only (in a Pharmacy) issued by a License Physician closely monitored by the State Department of Health.

Citizens (Pot Head Voters) of Arizona do not have the authority to Void/Amend Federal Law. We are a Nation of Laws!!; the approval of the use of marijuana by Arizona Pot Head Voters and it's support by the Arizona "legal system" is Anarchy; contrary to Federal Law (Controlled Substances Act (CSA) (21 U.S.C. § 812).

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

