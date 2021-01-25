 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 23. article “This Italian kitchen and import store is a true Tucson destination”
Our family looked for the Father Kino statue on the way to or from the airport so we could start looking for this marvelous, eat at long tables with policemen and millionaires, years ago. We liked the company and adored the food. Now we stop by for their frozen selections to take home and to bring to friends. It's a restaurant that can't be best. Lasagna, goulash, ravioli, salads and deserts. They offer high quality and authentic food. Enjoy!!

Carol O'Donnell-Knych

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

