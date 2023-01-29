 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 24. article “Letters to the Editor: Jan. 24”

I agree with the January 24 letter to the editor regarding the failed redistricting of LD 17. The failure to elect reasonably-minded local representation in this new gerrymandered district was due to the personal agenda of a few individuals in local government. The people who are responsible for this thought a narrower base would fulfill their wish to elect a conservative Republican candidate. I and others in LD 17 can only wish that State Senator Justine Wadsack and State Representatives Rachel Jones and Cory McGarr stop the embarrassing grandstanding they demonstrated during Governor Katie Hobbs' State of the State address and find it within themselves to focus on the many important needs of those in the district they represent.

Robin Carter

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

