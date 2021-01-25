Letter: Re: the Jan. 25. article “Social Security & You: The 'spousal bump'” Iris Nichols, Downtown Jan 25, 2021 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’m 65 years old my husband is 78. My SSI was taken away because I am suppose to be getting spousal support. He is retired and get a check monthly. How will that affect what I getIris NicholsDowntownDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Downtown Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Smart Change: Personal Finance Social Security & You: The 'spousal bump' Updated 4 hrs ago Recently, I’ve received emails from several readers who asked questions about something they call the “spousal bump.” It’s a term I never hear… Comments may be used in print.