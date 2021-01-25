 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 25. article “Social Security & You: The 'spousal bump'”
I’m 65 years old my husband is 78. My SSI was taken away because I am suppose to be getting spousal support. He is retired and get a check monthly. How will that affect what I get

Iris Nichols

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

