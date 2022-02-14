 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 26. article “Letter: Re: the Sept. 24. article “A new way to submit letters and guest opinions””
I loved David Fitzsimmons' 1/27/22 cartoon "How does the AZ Legislature signal to the world that it is back in session?" depicting a wingnut on top of the Capitol. How about this as another message: a "Pine Tree: flag, a symbol of the Christian nationalist "Appeal to Heaven" movement, is currently displayed INSIDE the Phoenix Capitol in the second floor lobby of the Arizona State House. This flag was also proudly waved during the Jan. 6th insurrection in D.C. This is a clear endorsement of evangelical Christianity, which is in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Establishment Clause and the Arizona Constitution regarding religious displays on government property as well. I'd like to know who put this up and why is it still there? Let's protect the wall between church and state. As SecularAZ reminds us: "Secular government is government for all".

Mary Ganapol

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

