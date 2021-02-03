 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 26. article “Letters to the Editor”
Six stores have now been chosen to offer Covid vaccines. Three on the NW side, one in Vail and two in Green Valley and Sahuarita. Nothing on the west, central, south or east side of town. Who selected these sites? Pima County Health has not given any thought to the location of these sites. I'm sure if these sites were more centrally located people would feel that the county gave some consideration to the selection of the sites. With three locations on the northwest side of town I know that there cannot be one-third of the population of Pima County residing there. The county health department needs to give more consideration to matters such as this before randomly selecting inoculation sites . I know this falls on deaf ears at the health department as I have tried to talk to the director on related matters and have been unable to get through. People need these vaccines and the county needs to make them more available to its residents.

Terry Motycka

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

