Letter: Re: the Jan. 26. article “Local Opinion: Tucson Water wants to hear from us”

It's no secret Tucson has a water issue. It's an issue that's been coming down the road for decades, and each administration has avoided it like the plague. Well, the plague has arrived, now what? Like COVID, city has waited until something had to be done. The city now wants everyone to conserve water, while they issue home building permits by the thousands to developers. They can't have it both ways.

I happen to live in the county and now must pay extra for my water, because Tucson needs more money. Pumping up hill costs more they say, but many county residents live along the washes. According to Tucson Water's theory, I should have to pay more for electricity because I'm further from the generation point. It doesn't work that way, all customers pay the same rate. Maybe Pima County Wastewater should increase the rates of city customers to make up the difference.

James Kelly

Foothills