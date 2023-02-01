 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Jan. 28. article “Letters to the Editor: Jan. 28”

I find it sad that some would choose to demean Bill Walton. I consider him by far the best commentator in basketball. His comments, honesty and stories are a great addition to the game. I am always especially pleased when he is on the announcing team. If you pay attention, you always learn something from Bill both about the game and life in general. Plus he loves Tucson and the desert! He is not the play-by-play guy, he is the color commentator, that is his job. And nobody does the "color" better than Bill. He is simply fantastic!

Robert Stanelle

Green Valley

