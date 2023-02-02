Purchasing an Electric Vehicles (EV) will impact our roads without a "Fuel Tax" replacement with State and Federal depleting funds. Who will pay for our future roads as EV defund the "Fuel Tax".

In Arizona, consumers pay at the pump in total taxes for Federal and State of 37.4 for gasoline and 51.4 for diesel as the road tax per gallon that is built into the price of fuel. That money collected goes to fund the "Highway Users Revenue Fund (HURF)"that supports road infrastructure that includes our neighborhood streets. EVs don’t fuel up, so EV drivers don’t contribute in that way.

An Arizona law would require that home, commercial, city, county and state charging stations install electric meters by Arizona power companies to collect the fee rate while hooking up to the charging stations, then send collected funds to state and federal HURF authorities.

People that cannot afford a EV should not subsidize EV vehicle owners that harms the deprived workers.

Jesse Lugo

South side