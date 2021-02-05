Letter: Re: the Jan. 29. article “Arizona Senate to conduct own audit of 2020 election results after all”

Yes, the full forensic audits need to be done. I want to know if my Senator, Representative and President were duly elected . There IS a reasonable doubt of integrity and the Board not willing to be transparent just makes them look like they are hiding something. I have a stake in the outcome. Yes, corruption has happened before and the Board owes the people it swore to serve some respect. Thank you Senator Fann and Kelli Ward.
Martha Wicklund
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.