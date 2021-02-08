Letter: Re: the Jan. 30. article “Letter: Covid vaccine distribution” Gingrt Lavender, Green Valley Feb 8, 2021 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am 78 yrs old. This is so frustrating. I registered for Pima co, with no availability. So I tried our local Safeway. No appointments avail. Even though I called first to confirm they had product.Gingrt LavenderGreen ValleyDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Green Valley Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story More Letters: Feb. 8 11 min ago Local-issues Letter: Covid vaccine distribution Updated 15 hrs ago Kudos to the team at Tucson Medical Center! Comments may be used in print.