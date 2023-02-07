I would like to clarify some facts about the issue raised. When this item came up on the agenda, I purposefully clarified that the $25K to hire a consultant would NOT come from taxpayer money. The fund this money is resourced from is called an auxiliary account, this money is an additional funding source funded thru incentives, similar to credit card rewards, for example: Office Max rewards the district 5% cash back on purchases.

I therefore want to underscore that this $25K is not taxpayer money. That being said, if TUSD runs a bond measure election, it will cost the district approximately $1 million ... and THIS will be paid with taxpayer money.

As governing board members, we each have our own individual skill sets; consultation is not mine. As a board, we need to know when to rely on and get advice from expert counsel, especially concerning huge financial decisions. If the board decided on a bond measure without research, that would be fiscally irresponsible.

Val Romero, TUSD Board Member

