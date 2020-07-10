Letter: Re: the Jan. 4. article “Letter: Will Kyrsten Sinema become a Republican?”

I was sickened to watch the Police 15 minute body cam video of the man who died while restrained by the Tucson Police. Every member of the Police force, even every State wide police force, should be required to view it. My take away, the officers were in no danger, the man was handcuffed, on his stomach, had obvious difficulty breathing, also having added pressure placed on his back to keep him from moving. He asked, about 12 times, for a glass of water, he called out several times for his “Nana,” then dying right there on the ground, while still restrained.
Despite the dozens of daily activities the police perform, many even heroic, we don’t hear of them. Now, this death, this one bad action, will overshadow all that good. Body cams should be recording 100% of the time, reviewed 100%, and some footage used in monthly training.
robert ` fabio
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
