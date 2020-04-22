Letter: Re: the Jan. 6. article “Letters to the editor”

It is so refreshing to see the protests in Phoenix and nationally how orderly they are. You may not agree on the social distancing issues but the contrast is stark. The left protests will destroy property. Hurt people physically. Block freeways. Destroy property. Hurl disgusting insults to anyone who disagrees. Hide their faces out of shame. These right wing protests are orderly. Respective of the law. People respectfully express their opinions. Let’s get our economy back. This hurts low income. Restaurants. Hotels and many there first.
Dan Ricketts
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
