Letter: Re: the Jan. 18. article “Arizona lawmaker wants fallen officers' families to get $1M”

I am a survivor of an officer killed in the line of duty. I am personally offended that the thought of more benefits for survivors sends a message of appreciation and support to our active duty officers and firefighters. We have sufficient benefits, more than most. We do not need more benefits, we need the deaths of our loved ones to make a difference for those they served with, their brothers and sisters still serving. Support them while they are alive. Give them a raise! Support raises to 911 dispatchers, give our correctional officers a raise, provide more mental health benefits or perhaps improve the statewide radio system. Help them stay alive, they shouldn't have to die to be supported.
Sharon Knutson-Felix
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.