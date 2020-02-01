Letter: Re: the Jan. 29. article “Ducey seeks to overturn ruling that blocked education trust funding changes”

Re: the Jan. 29 article "Ducey seeks repeal of education funds ruling."
Governor Ducey’s attack on Judge Wake over his decision on the legality of Proposition 123 was disgraceful. Ducey also duped Arizona voters in his promotion of Proposition 123.
The bottom line is that 123 raids State Land Trust monies that currently pays out about $80 million in interest to schools each year. Prop 123 starts raiding the principle and depletes trust monies, monies that have been set aside to promote stewardship and conservation for current and future citizens of Arizona. What happens when the principle runs out?
Ducey and our legislature have never made up for some $1.5 billion in cuts to education and their blatant disregard of the will of Arizona voters when Proposition 301 was passed in 2000. Ducey once said that “a high-quality education system is imperative to a thriving economy; a state cannot have one without the other.” Yet, he and our legislature continue to devalue, sabotage, and devastate our K-12 and university systems.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
