Letter: Re: the Jan. 25. article “Helena Pueyo 'will be a star in this league'; she's already shining for 18th-ranked Arizona Wildcats”

Ms. Brown's coverage of Arizona Wildcats women's basketball is just outstanding. She has a knack for describing the personalities on the team, their talent, and how they all fit together. Beyond telling what actually happens, she gives great insight into the tone of the team and the feel of the basketball program. The coverage in your paper also helps excite the city and definitely effects the attendance at McKale which in turn helps the team on the court. The women's games are now similar to the men's games in attendance and excitement! There is now a very definite home court advantage!

Thanks for your excellent coverage and please congratulate Ms. Brown for her insightful and informative articles. Ms. Brown is very talented!

Steven Corben

Oro Valley

