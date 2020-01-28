Letter: Re: the Jan. 16. article “Letter: TUSD is a Ethnically Integrated District”

The Mendoza Plaintiffs' engagement in the TUSD desegregation case has remained constant- with a driving desire for TUSD to comply with its court order. They selected me as their Representative fifteen years ago. These facts refute a 1/16/20 letter saturated with falsehoods by Elena Hidalgo, the most offensive of which is the disrespectful claim that the Mendoza Plaintiffs are "long deceased." She asserts TUSD is "integrated," but 2019 enrollment data confirms more schools are racially concentrated than integrated. Failure to integrate several magnet schools resulted in the loss of magnet status in 2016 with a decrease in funding, staffing, and programs for six schools, which have since worsened in racial isolation, and several have lost significant enrollment. Additional magnet schools were at risk of the same consequences last year.
Civil rights experts argue against racial segregation in public schools, citing its demonstrated adverse impact on academic achievement. Hidalgo says that the desegregation case is no longer relevant, but effectuating legitimate equality is always relevant- even after forty years.
Sylvia Campoy
Midtown
