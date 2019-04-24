We had occasion to drive south on Mission Road from the San Xavier Mission toward Green Valley on Tuesday afternoon. If you want to visualize what an open pit mine will do to the Santa Ritas, take this drive. There were mile after mile of tailings from the relatively small open pit mines in the area, Pima and Mission Mines. Even the oldest tailings with their relatively mature landscaping looked nothing like our beautiful Sonoran Desert. So, imagine not only a huge hole in the Santa Ritas, but an equal amount of tailings scarring that lovely oak woodland. Hudbay talks about reparations. My grandchildren won't live long enough to see that country restored to anything but a giant scar.
John Chambers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.