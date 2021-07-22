Letter: Re: the July 10. article “Letter: Teaching, not propaganda”

For a long time the GOP has moaned that Democrats want to redistribute wealth from the rich to the poor. In fact it is been GOP tax policy that has redistributed wealth---from middle and low income families to the very rich.
Ducey's flat state tax does just that. It results in the need for higher local property and sales taxes that fall disproportionally on the backs of middle and low income families.
It is time to re-redistribute wealth back to lower income families . Back to what they were in the 1950s.
Alan Rubens
Northeast side
