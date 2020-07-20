Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Letters to the Editor”

When President Obama took control of a damaged America, his administration was quickly blocked after he had done much to revive the economy, and gave Americans a chance at affordable healthcare. Republicans demonstrated their talents by redefining his vision of healthcare as "death panels" and 'government control of your healthcare'. Right now I'm seeing repeatedly on TV, ads by Donald Trump implying that somebody is going to eliminate police protection and we will be raped without recourse. McSally is telling me that my healthcare is going to be taken over by the government, and that somehow she, who in her precious time in the Senate tried to eliminate “Obamacare”, is going to protect our healthcare for preexisting conditions. Trump and McSally chose now, with 133,486 dead from a pandemic that Trump and his followers have completely botched, to scare us about our fundamental safety. I look at what's happening here in Tucson with the pandemic every day and I'm scared already. Enough with the lies! This is not leadership!
Roger Barthelson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
