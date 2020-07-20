Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Tucson Clergy: Release migrants from Eloy Detention Center's dangerous conditions now”

I join the fifteen brave clergy of Tucson who have called for the release of ALL the detainees at the Eloy Detention Center. Since this piece was written, according to the ICE website, the number of COVID19 cases in Eloy has risen to 250. second only to Bluebonnet Detention Center in Texas. La Palma, also in Eloy, has a total of 100 cases. The Florence Detention Center has 36, and the CCA Florence Correctional Center has 15.
These incarcerated people have only committed the civil crime of entering the United States illegally; they are not criminals and are not a danger to society. Alternatives to detention, such as ankle bracelets, are widely available. They fled poverty and danger only to be at great risk in the country they trusted with their lives. Release them NOW.
Marjorie King
Midtown
