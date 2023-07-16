BoS approved a development removing a working floodplain from Pima wash, when common sense and science call for its retention in a time of catastrophic weather events. Another housing development is to be built, one which has been lauded as providing appropriate infill, reducing the housing deficit, and helping to provide affordable housing to the community.

Present? We the neighbors who protested the density and design vis safety and flood risks; and the politically connected developer/business community who decided it was a great idea in the name of profit. Absent? The median wage earners unable to afford this project’s housing.

Decision makers? Experts deciding the risk of building in a floodplain for the Catalinas was worth the livelihoods of hundreds of people; that berms and gabion walls would protect against flood waters. Once the floodplain is raised out of existence, Quail canyon as it existed cannot be restored.

One person listened and rose above the crowd. Thank you, Supervisor Grijalva.

Lee Marvin

Foothills