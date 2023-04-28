The ballot on Prop 412 is premature. The City and TEP have more than two years to produce a document that is worthy of the times we face. Some concerns:

Why is TEP ready to bury power lines only in affluent areas paid for by all?

Why do ratepayers who convert to rooftop solar get so little return from TEP?

Who is behind YesOn412?

Why is there no ironclad agreement with TEP to transition to a less expensive carbon-free power inventory, which will give all living things in southern Arizona a chance for longer, healthier lives?

Why does investor-controlled TEP fail to involve ratepayers in decisions affecting us?

Will elected officials fight for not only a fair deal, but one that our future existence demands?

And finally, will the public be fully involved well before the M&C approves a just proposal?

For a better deal, Vote NO on this Prop 412.

Richard Kaiser

Midtown