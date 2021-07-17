 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation”
Letter: Re: the July 12. article "Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation"

Re: the July 12. article “Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation” Thanks to the Star for reporting on Tucson Electric Power's announcement that ratepayers will be at risk of power outages and spikes in monthly bills which is just another challenge to the region's economic and social stability.

Power outages can now be added to other real threats, such as exceptional drought (D4), threatened water quality due to unchecked toxic inflows of PFAS and other toxins into the acquifer, the prospect of reduced CAP water supply, longer periods of extreme heat, and wildfires wreaking havoc on the natural surroundings.

These events should not be considered cyclical episodes; rather, they are the evidence of the new normal. Let's treat politics as if our lives actually depended on it and work together now. If we've ever needed a better functioning governmental system, it is now.

Richard Kaiser

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

