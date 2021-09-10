Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation”

EVICTION PREVENTION/EMERGENCY RENT AND UTILITY ASSISTANCE FUNDS STILL AVAILABLE - The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled to end the eviction moratorium, but applications are still being accepted for the Eviction Prevention Program in Tucson. The Mayor and Tucson City Council approved spending $27.1 million ($19.1 million from the City of Tucson and $8 million from Pima County) for the Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention/Emergency Rent and Utility Relief Program. Through the coordinated efforts of the City, Pima County, and the Community Investment Corporation, both tenants and landlords/property managers (acting on behalf of tenants) can apply for funds. Dual enrollment of tenants and landlords is accepted. Funding requests for unpaid rent and utilities are available for up to 12 months in arrears and three months in advance. For information, eligibility requirements, and to apply online, visit the Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention Program website linked below. Those without internet access can call (520) 447-4423 to apply, and bilingual case managers are available.
Richard Kaiser
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.