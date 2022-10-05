Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation”

In a recent POLITICO story, Congressman Raul Grijalva, the long-standing chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, has "asked the Dept. of Interior head Deb Haaland to to step in and compel major water delivery cuts along the Colorado River in a bid to prevent a massive water and power crisis across the West." Last Thursday Grijalva wrote, "If all of the Basin states cannot meet the undeniable urgency of this moment, then the Department must provide the clarity and certainty of a federal plan to preserve our dwindling water resources for the tens of millions of Americans who rely on the Colorado River."