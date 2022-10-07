 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation”

Congressman Raul Grijalva, the long-standing chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, has asked the Dept. of Interior head Deb Haaland to to step in and compel major water delivery cuts along the Colorado River in a bid to prevent a massive water and power crisis across the West.

Grijalva's effort should be roundly applauded. While not perfect, bureaucratic expertise, rather than political might, can provide a more even-handed, near-term response to the depletion of river's former abundance. The dozens of writers to the editor in past months, calling for decisive action, have a reason finally to feel encouraged.

Richard Kaiser

Midtown

