Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation”
Letter: Re: the July 12. article "Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation"

How is it possible that the only daily paper in a city of over 500,000 would take a pass on reporting the Tucson Women's March last Saturday?

Many hundreds of women and men of all ages lined the streets from Armory Park to the Library Plaza Saturday. And all the people in cars driving along those streets honking their approval of reproductive justice! (My wife and I were one of those in cars passing by.) It seems to me that the paper's long-standing policy has been to ignore public demonstrations and avoid any in depth reporting of the issues at play.

So, was the failure the Tucson Women's March an oversight or a deliberate decision?

Richard Kaiser

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

