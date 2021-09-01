Letter: Re: the July 12. article “Virus briefing: These 9 charts track COVID-19's resurging spread in our state and nation”

The U.S. Supreme Court has outlawed protection to renters victimized by job losses last year.
Prior, bipartisan majorities in Congress over the past 40 years have made a shambles of an already-troubled U.S. housing assistance program. So now is the last call to both renters and landlords who need help.
Pima County is still distributing $1-1.5 million a week to eligible renters who qualify (and landlords who assist them) - now. Apply to get on the waitlist online at Tucson Pima Eviction Prevention or apply by phone 520-447-4423. The assistance money is just waiting for qualified renters.
Richard Kaiser
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.